Crash causes major delays SB I-71 near Smith-Edwards Road.

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Southbound Interstate 71 is partially closed due to a crash Monday morning.

The left two lanes are blocked between the exits for Smith-Edwards Road and Dana Avenue, www.ohgo.com reports.

Delays are up to nearly 40 minutes.

Detour around by taking westbound Norwood Lateral or westbound I-275 to southbound I-75.

