Concerns over Motorola police radios go to City Hall

Sgt. Dan Hils says problems persist with Motorola Solutions radios used by Cincinnati police. (Facebook)

The Cincinnati police union leader is taking concerns over Motorola Solutions radios to City Hall Monday.

Sgt. Dan Hils, FOP president, is about to address the Law & Public Safety Committee.

The meeting started at 10 a.m. on the third floor of City Hall, 801 Plum St.

Last week, Sgt. Hils unleashed a bold campaign on Facebook to raise awareness about issues with the radios. He said the devices have been a problem and continue to fail at times when officers need them the most since the new radios replaced the old ones last summer.

Sgt. Hils shared several photos on Facebook depicting officer's children and wives holding the devices, begging Motorola to fix them.

In response, Motorola officials released a statement saying they continue to address concerns with Cincinnati police.

"Motorola Solutions and the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) continue to work closely together to ensure new remote speaker microphones (RSM) more closely emulate the audio capabilities and functionality that CPD has been used to for many years," the statement reads.

"CPD’s radios were deployed last summer and a small number have already been reprogrammed to optimize audio and functionality capability with the RSMs. Motorola Solutions stands ready to quickly reprogram the remaining fleet of radios to work with the new RSMs as soon as CPD indicates its preferred timing to move forward with this software deployment."

Cincinnati police is in the process of finalizing the field testing evaluation, which will enable a configuration of radio settings, City Manager Harry Black wrote in a May 16 memo to Mayor John Cranley and City Council.

"The new configuration will then be implemented on all radios by the contractor, Motorola, who has been a responsive partner," Black wrote.

"The reliability functionality of these radios represents an absolutely critical first responder tool and one that demands our continued high priority."

The Law & Public Safety Committee also received an update Monday on the heroin epidemic from police and health department officials.

West Price Hill, Westwood, Downtown, E. Price Hill & OTR impacted most

State death rate from unintentional drug poisonings up 642% 2000-2015 pic.twitter.com/zjueG76LrE — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) May 22, 2017

