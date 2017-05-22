Warren County detectives make arrest in 'gray death' overdose

A Mason man is now charged following a deadly heroin overdose this weekend.

Deputies were called to the 600 block of Quail Lake Drive around 4 a.m. Saturday.

They found Joseph J. Krouse, 33, dead from an apparent overdose, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

"After speaking with witnesses at the home, it was discovered he had likely overdosed on 'gray death,' a deadly combination of heroin, carfentanil, and fentanyl," said the sheriff's office.

Detectives then set up an undercover operation to buy more of the gray death from the same dealer.

Several hours later, officials said the dealer brought more of the drug to a location in Deerfield Township, where he was immediately arrested.

Bobby Singleton III, 34, is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

He may face an additional charge after the victim’s toxicology results are known, according to the sheriff's office.

Singleton is being held in the Warren County Jail without bond.

This incident is still under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Lieutenant John Faine at 513-695-1522.

