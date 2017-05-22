Boxer Adrien Broner to serve jail time for contempt of court

Professional boxer Adrien Broner will spend the next three days behind bars.

Monday in court, Broner pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge from an incident at a Kenton County bar back in 2014.

All jail time was suspended.

But because Broner failed to show up for other court appearances in the case, he was charged with contempt. He was ordered to serve three days in jail and placed in handcuffs following today's hearing.

The onetime four-division champion, who lives in Cincinnati, was arrested on an open warrant back in April, after being found in a vehicle riddled with bullets.

Broner will serve the three days in the Kenton County Detention Center.

