Police: Shot fired during bank robbery in Colerain Township

Investigators were called to bank robbery with reports of shots fired Monday morning.

It happened at the Key Bank in the 3500 block of Springdale Rd. shortly after 11 a.m.

Colerain Township Police said a shot was fired through the front window, but the circumstances as to how it happened are unknown.

It's unclear if the two suspects got away with any money.

No word on any injuries.

A Hamilton County helicopter is now out searching for the suspects.

