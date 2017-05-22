Recipe: Tortellini Skewers with Pesto Dipping Sauce

Mavis Linnemann-Clark with The Delish Dish makes Tortellini Skewers with Pesto Dipping Sauce.

Yield: 12 Skewers

Ingredients

24 five cheese tri-colored tortellini

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

¾ cup pesto

24 fresh ciliegine mozzarella balls

12 basil leaves

12 skewers

Method

1. Cook tortellini to al dente.

2. Slice tomatoes in half.

3. Toss tortellini in pesto sauce.

4. Assemble the skewers in the following order: tortellini, cherry tomato, mozzarella ball, basil, tortellini, cherry tomato, mozzarella ball.

