Recipe: Tortellini Skewers with Pesto Dipping Sauce

Mavis Linnemann-Clark with The Delish Dish makes Tortellini Skewers with Pesto Dipping Sauce.

Yield: 12 Skewers

Ingredients
24 five cheese tri-colored tortellini 
12 cherry tomatoes, halved
¾ cup pesto
24 fresh ciliegine mozzarella balls
12 basil leaves
12 skewers

Method
1. Cook tortellini to al dente.  
2. Slice tomatoes in half.  
3. Toss tortellini in pesto sauce. 
4. Assemble the skewers in the following order: tortellini, cherry tomato, mozzarella ball, basil, tortellini, cherry tomato, mozzarella ball.

