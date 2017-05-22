Former police officer admits to killing wife

A former police officer admitted to fatally shooting his wife in court.

Jeffrey Hawkins, 58, pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and felonious assault on Friday, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Hawkins called 911 and told a dispatcher he shot and killed his wife, JoAnn Hawkins, in April 2016.

It happened at a home on Appletree Court in Colerain Township.

At the time, a spokesman for JoAnn's relatives, George Brunemann, said Jeffrey Hawkins had made threats toward the family in the past.

Hawkins, a former police officer from the Chicago-area, was originally charged with murder.

He has appeared in the past on FOX19 NOW as a police and security expert.

Hawkins will be sentenced next month.

