Police: Thief confessed to stealing from Lawrenceburg little league

Charges are now pending against a person accused of breaking into a little league's concession stand and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

Lawrenceburg Police said a suspect confessed to the burglary at the Babe Ruth League ball field.

An update is expected once charges are formally filed.

Someone broke into the league's concession stand two weeks ago and made off with $700 worth of merchandise.

"It's frustrating and disappointing that someone would do this and hurt our community," said president of the Lawrenceburg Babe Ruth Baseball League Ric Castillo.

From candy and gum to a can of nacho cheese, Castillo said last week that the criminal didn't leave much behind.

Castillo said that money would have covered the cost of uniforms, trophies and equipment. He told FOX19 NOW it also pays for sponsorships for kids from low income families.

"For somebody to do this and try to take this away from them, it really hurts," Castillo said.

