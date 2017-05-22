Movie filmed in Cincinnati debuts at Cannes

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.Full Story >
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.Full Story >
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.Full Story >
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.Full Story >
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.Full Story >
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.Full Story >
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.Full Story >
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.Full Story >