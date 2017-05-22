Movie filmed in Cincinnati debuts at Cannes

Nicole Kidman (left) and Colin Farrell (right) will star in the Cincinnati-shot film, "The Killing of the Sacred Deer." (Sources: Wikimedia Commons/Eva Rinaldi, Gage Skidmore)

The movie poster for "The Killing of the Sacred Deer." (Source: IMDB.com)

Actress Nicole Kidman, left, and director Yorgos Lanthimos pose for photographers for the film The Killing Of A Sacred Deer at the international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

A movie filmed in Cincinnati last year is making its world premiere Monday at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France.

"The Killing of the Sacred Deer" is one of the 19 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) in the main competition selection.

The psychological thriller-horror film stars Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.

In "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," a teenager’s attempts to bring a brilliant surgeon into his dysfunctional family takes an unexpected turn, according to Film Cincinnati. The film is written by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgus Lanthimos and directed by Lanthimos

Scenes for the movie were shot at Christ Hospital and Hyde Park.

"Don't underestimate Cincinnati. We're right now in the top 7 cities for film production worldwide. And I don't think this is going to slow down any time soon, I believe this is just the beginning. We want to see Cincinnati be a world class destination for all production," aid Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati.

It's the second time in three years a Cincinnati-made film is making its debut at Cannes.

The 2014 Cincinnati-made film "Carol" was also selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

"Apocalypse Now," "MASH" and "Pulp Fiction" are some of the the titles that have been awarded the Palme d'Or.

The winner of the Palme d'Or will be announced when the festival commences on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

