NKY senior graduates with perfect attendance since preschool

A Kentucky teenager is graduating with perfect attendance, but not just during his high school years.

Travis Whisman has never missed a day of class from preschool through 12th grade, according to Mason County Schools.

And he didn't just go to school, he was active in a number of extracurriculars and outside organizations.

Travis played soccer, football, tennis and ran track.

He said the hardest parts of achieving perfect attendance were making sure he woke up on time, having a tough schedule and competing in sports.

"Made for some late nights and early mornings but I was determined to achieve my goal," said Travis.

Travis is also a mentor at his church, rings the bell for the Salvation Army, volunteers at the food bank and works at the Boys and Girls Club.

"I am most proud of Travis' big caring heart," said Rhonda. "He sees good in all people."

"I am most proud of the drive I have to help others," said Travis.

And Travis isn't the only one in his family to have perfect attendance.

His mother says Travis' older brother Cody graduated in 2014, without having missed a day of school from preschool through 12th grade.

"I couldn't let my brother out do me," said Travis.

"They set a goal at a young age and we did what was needed to help them accomplish their goal," said Rhonda. "We all had backup alarms set."

Rhonda says they are very proud of both young men.

"We always encouraged our boys by telling them they can do what ever they want or be what ever they want," she said. "They never let a little cold or aches and pains stop them."

"My parents were a big help to make sure I was up on time and motivating me to accomplish anything I set my mind to do," said Travis.

Travis graduated with honors and a 3.97 GPA.

He will attend Berea College in the fall, and plans to continue his streak of perfect attendance there.

