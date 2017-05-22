Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing attack

The stabbing attack took place in Roselawn in January 2015. (FOX19 NOW/file)

A Roselawn man who brutally attacked a wheelchair-bound woman with a knife in 2015 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday.

Andrew Kimbrough was found not guilty for the offense of aggravated murder, which carries a maximum possible penalty of life, in the death of 60-year-old Patricia Hummons, court documents state.

Kimbrough will be placed at Summit Behavior Healthcare until his next scheduled hearing on Oct. 12.

Homicide investigators concluded Kimbrough attacked Hummons with the knife and then stabbed a Good Samaritan, identified as Timothy Carpenter, who came to her defense. Carpenter was able to wrestle the weapon away from Kimbrough, police said.

Carpenter suffered a non-life threatening injury and was treated at the hospital.

Carpenter was awarded a Carnegie Medal of Extraordinary Civilian Heroism for trying to rescue Hummons.

