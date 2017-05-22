Man killed in Ripley County crash, three others hurt

A Sunman man is dead following a head-on crash on Saturday night.

It happened on State Road 46 near County Road 650 East around 9 p.m.

Indiana State Police said Matthew Anderson, 39, was driving eastbound on SR 46, when he crossed the center line and into the path of another vehicle.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, Albert Brockman, 53, of Batesville, and his front seat passenger, Raegene Brockman, 48, suffered serious injuries, according to ISP.

They were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A 7-year-old in the backseat of Brockman's vehicle was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine why Anderson's vehicle crossed the center line.

