Bus driver arrested; accused of shoving student off bus

A former bus driver is accused of pushing a student off of a bus.

Teddy Jones was arrested Monday on charges of felonious assault and child endangerment.

According to West Clermont School officials, Jones shoved a student off of a bus at Glen Este Middle School last week.

The student was evaluated in the health clinic at the school after sustaining some injuries, officials said.

Jones was immediately terminated by Petermann Transportation, according to officials.

"We appreciate Petermann's swift and appropriate response to this situation," reads a statement from the school district.

The district contracts with the company to provide bus services to students, so Jones was not an employee of the district.

Jones is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

