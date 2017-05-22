Kanter withdraws from draft, will join XU

Kerem Kanter will join the Xavier basketball team after officially removing his name from the NBA Draft.

Kanter, who most recently played at Green Bay, will join XU as a graduate transfer and be immediately eligible for the upcoming season.

“I am very excited to announce the addition of Kerem to our program,” said Mack. “Kerem gives us experience, size and skill in the front court. He has a very unique style in the way that he plays but most importantly he's effective. Adding Kerem will give us great flexibility this coming season.”

Kanter is the brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Enes Kanter and was Green Bay’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder this past season.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.