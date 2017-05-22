Rhinegeist beer ice cream coming to UDF

Two local companies have teamed up for a new summer treat: Craft beer ice cream.

UDF and Rhinegeist Brewery are releasing Tropical Truth, a beer-flavored ice cream made with Rhinegeist Truth IPA, according to our news partner The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The idea for the collaboration came about nearly two years ago, when UDF started selling Rhinegeist beer. It took a year and a half of brainstorming and taste testing to create an ice cream made with the fruit-forward, hoppy IPA.

What should you expect when UDF stores start dishing out Tropical Truth in cups and cones on May 29? Its developers say it has a sweet, creamy and malty base, with grapefruit and citrus hop character as well as grapefruit and mango swirls.

You can also sample Tropical Truth during an ice cream social (think beer floats) at Rhinegeist in Over-the-Rhine on June 1.