Fatal crash involving bicyclist shuts down WB US 52 at Eight Mil - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fatal crash involving bicyclist shuts down WB US 52 at Eight Mile Road

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(FOX19) -

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that shut down westbound US 52 at Eight Mile Road on Monday.

Sheriff's deputies are on the scene questioning the driver of the other vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly