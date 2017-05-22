Sheriff: Drugged driver charged in bicyclist's death

William Rust spoke with FOX19 NOW in 2015 shortly after opening his OTR candle shop. (FOX19 NOW file)

A man admitted to using heroin before striking and killing a bicyclist Monday evening, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Sickle, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicle homicide in the death of William Rust III, 63.

Authorities say Rust was riding his bicycle along the shoulder of U.S. 52 near Nine Mile Road when Sickle’s car drifted out of the lane and hit him, throwing Rust off his bike and onto the roadway.

Sickle fled the scene without stopping to check on the victim, deputies said.

Rust was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sickle pulled into Steamboat Bend Campgrounds where a camper noticed his damaged vehicle and drove him back to the scene of the crash. He admitted to using heroin during an interview with investigators, sheriff's officials said.

He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death. A judge on Tuesday set his bond at $60,000.

Rust, a Cincinnati resident, owned the Candle Lab OTR on Vine Street.

In January 2016, a bicyclist was fatally struck near the same location along 52. The driver in the case was also under the influence of drugs and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

“We will not stop advocating for safer roads for all vulnerable road users,” read a statement from the Cincinnati Cycle Club, Queen City Bike and Ohio Bike Lawyer Steve Magas. “Drivers under the influence of heroin are a danger to everyone on the road. This must stop.”

