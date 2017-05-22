CPS board addresses death of 8-year-old Gabe Taye

The Cincinnati Public School board addressed the video recently released showing what appears to be the bullying of Carson Elementary 3rd grader Gabe Taye.

Taye took his own life just two days after the incident happened in January.

[Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide]

"Our hearts continue to ache for his family and our school community continues to deal with the loss of one of our very own," President Erika Copeland-Dansby said.

Kathryn Lundy said she pulled her kids out of Cincinnati Public Schools because she doesn't feel they are safe.

"Children are being bullied at astounding rates currently right now in the Cincinnati Public Schools," she said.

Lundy said action is not being taken fast enough when there is a report of bullying.

"We need answers as parents and answers need to be immediate. It does not need to take months for answers," she said.

"We feel what some of you are feeling but we want to assure you that we trust this district with our own children and you can feel confident in doing the same," Copeland-Dansby said.

[Cincinnati school system speaks out after 8-year-old took his own life]

Lundy said children should not be afraid to go to school.

"There are a lot of children in CPS district that are begging parents not to go to school, crying each and every single day because they're bullies are at school and the teacher's not doing anything," she said.

The school board rejected reports that more than one student was involved. The reports stated that other students kicked and taunted Gabe as he lie on the ground for seven and half minutes before help arrived.

"The allegations have caused a great concern for the well being of other students in the video who have been unfairly accused of causing events that led to Gabe's tragic death," Copeland-Dansby said.

The school board also passed a resolution to offer to offer an employment contract to Catherine Laura Mitchell. The new superintendent will take office in August and will immediately have to face what some say are bullying problems in the city schools.

