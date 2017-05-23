Tri-State veterans fly to Washington D.C.

Seventy-two Tri-State veterans and their guardians are flying to Washington D.C. Tuesday to see memorials and participate in ceremonies honoring their service to our country.

They will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial and other sights.

The flight will depart Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at 8 a.m.

More than 70 veterans are about to head to DC for the latest honor flight @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/gzteUcCsqo — Sara Celi (@SaraGCeli) May 23, 2017

Earlier, they received a send-off from the Hamilton County Bag Pipes & Drum Corps, a TSA color guard and other special remarks during a ceremony at the airport.

“These events are always so touching and unique to witness,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG.

“We feel privileged to assist with such a special program honoring the veterans in our region.”

The return flight to CVG will arrive at 9:50 p.m.

The public is invited to attend to welcome them back in the main terminal.

A total of 150 people will be on the American Airlines chartered flight.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian, 60 percent of whom are family and 40 percent who are volunteers.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

