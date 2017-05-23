Copy-At least 22 dead after suspected explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (RNN) – Police say at least 22 people were killed after a possible explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, where pop star Ariana Grande had just finished performing.

More than 50 others are injured and are being treated at six area hospitals, police said.

Officials are treating the deadly incident as a terror attack until they have more information.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang after Grande finished her show.

"There were people pushing up the stairs, people obviously running, climbing over the chairs" trying to evacuate the concert, a witness told Britain's Sky News.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/GEABqAk5rr — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Police also detonated a suspicious device, which they said turned out to be abandoned clothing and not an explosive.

CNN reported investigators are looking into the possibility of a suicide bomber outside the arena and that a probable suspect had been identified.

Manchester is about 260 miles northwest of London. The Arena seats about 21,000 people.

Artist BIA, who also performed, said in a tweet that she is OK. A representative for Grande said she is also safe.

GUYS WE ARE OKAY !!! THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU ?????? — B I A ?? (@PericoPrincess) May 22, 2017

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Locals took to social media to look for loved ones who went to the concert who they couldn't get in touch with.

Others offered rides and rooms to those in the area using the hashtag #RoomforManchester.

