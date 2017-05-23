Public invited to line funeral procession for firefighter Tuesday

West Chester firefighters are wearing mourning bands across their badges. (Provided by West Chester)

A West Chester firefighter who died from cancer attributed to his job will be laid to rest in a hero's funeral Tuesday.

The public is invited to turn out to bid farewell to Tim Burns by lining a 26-mile procession that will pass each of the fire stations he worked in during his decades-long career.

Staging underway now for the funeral procession for firefighter Tim Burns who died of work-related cancer. Details on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/Zgw4XXGtkt — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) May 23, 2017

Burns worked full-time as a firefighter for West Chester and part-time as a captain for the Glendale Fire Department. He also worked previously for Springdale, New Burlington and Liberty and Colerain townships.

A new Ohio law now recognizes cancer as a work-related illness for firefighters.

The funeral procession for Firefighter Burns is expected to last about three hours.

It will begin at 8 a.m. outside Paul Young Funeral Home in Mount Healthy. Led by the West Chester Police Department, it will feature fire apparatus from all the fire departments in which he worked.

The procession will proceed north on Hamilton Avenue and make its way to West Kemper Road via Waycross and Winton roads.

Then it will travel along Springfield PIke to Osborn Way, Walnut Street and Lawnview Avenue before returning to Springfield Pike.

That's where it will go into West Chester Township on Muhlhauser Road and Ohio 747, traveling north to Smith/Beckett Road and pass West Chester Station 74.

From there, the procession will travel up to pass West Chester Fire Headquarters off Cincinnati-Dayton Road before going to Reading Road and Sharon Road to return to Springfield Pike.

The funeral for Firefighter Burns is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Springfield Church of the Nazarene.

The fire veteran was surrounded by family and friends when he died last week, officials said.

He leaves behind his wife, Vicky, and 14-year-old twin sons, Zachary and Spencer.

Close friends say he will be remembered for his commitment, compassion and humor.

