Police: 1 dead in Walnut Hills shooting

A man died in a shooting in Walnut Hills overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers and homicide detectives spent most of the night investigating in the 900 block Churchhill Avenue.

A male gunshot victim was dropped off at University of Cincinnati Medical Center about 11 p.m. Monday, police said.

He was pronounced dead overnight.

Homicide detectives are still conducting interviews Tuesday morning, police said.

The victim's name and age were not released.

It's also not clear if arrests were made or if police have suspect information.

