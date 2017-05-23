EB I-275 reopens in NKY after emergency road repair

Eastbound Interstate 75 is open again east of I-71/75 in Erlanger after it abruptly shut down for emergency road repair earlier this morning.

State officials did not explain the abrupt closure just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The highway opened just after 6 a.m.

Dispatchers in Erlanger and Kenton and Boone counties said they had no advance notice or immediate information to provide.

About 30 minutes after the closure began, an Erlanger dispatcher said it appeared emergency road repairs were underway. She had no further details.

Traffic was at a standstill and backed up for miles.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.