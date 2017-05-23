Recipe: Healthy Apple Ranch Slaw - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipe: Healthy Apple Ranch Slaw

By Kara Sewell, Morning Anchor
FOX19 -

Sick of the same old slaw?  Try this version using coleslaw mix, tart apples, ranch dressing and fresh mint. 

Chopped cucumbers and apples gives it a great texture.  Enjoy slaw as a side dish or on top of your favorite sandwich.  This recipe is perfect for spring and summer picnics or BBQs.

Ingredients:

  • 1 (16 oz bag) coleslaw mix
  • 1 cup ranch dressing
  • 2 pink lady apples, chopped
  • 1 cucumber, chopped
  • ½ cup fresh mint, torn

Directions:

Place coleslaw mix, apples, cucumber and mint in a large bowl.  Add ranch dressing and toss lightly.  Serve cold.

Makes: 8 servings. 
Nutrition facts per serving: 218 calories, 18 grams fat, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 2 grams protein 11 grams carbohydrate, 1.6 grams fiber, 15 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodiu

