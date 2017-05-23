Recipe: Healthy Apple Ranch Slaw

Sick of the same old slaw? Try this version using coleslaw mix, tart apples, ranch dressing and fresh mint.

Chopped cucumbers and apples gives it a great texture. Enjoy slaw as a side dish or on top of your favorite sandwich. This recipe is perfect for spring and summer picnics or BBQs.

Ingredients:

1 (16 oz bag) coleslaw mix

1 cup ranch dressing

2 pink lady apples, chopped

1 cucumber, chopped

½ cup fresh mint, torn

Directions:

Place coleslaw mix, apples, cucumber and mint in a large bowl. Add ranch dressing and toss lightly. Serve cold.

Makes: 8 servings.

Nutrition facts per serving: 218 calories, 18 grams fat, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 2 grams protein 11 grams carbohydrate, 1.6 grams fiber, 15 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodiu

