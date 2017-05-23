Recipe: Buffalo Tuna Sliders

Looking for a tasty twist on tuna? Made with bleu cheese dressing, this recipe is great for a picnic lunch or simple weeknight meal.
Try it over tossed salad with a hard-boiled egg, or in a whole-wheat pita with chopped cucumbers and tomatoes. The possibilities are endless!
Ingredients:
Directions:
In a medium mixing bowl, combine tuna, bleu cheese dressing, hot sauce, red onions and diced celery. Place 2 Tbsp. tuna salad on a slider bun and serve.
Makes 6 servings (2 sliders each).
Nutrition facts per serving: 380 calories, 12 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 11.3 grams protein, 26 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 30 mg cholesterol, 503 mg sodium.
