Recipe: Buffalo Tuna Sliders

Looking for a tasty twist on tuna? Made with bleu cheese dressing, this recipe is great for a picnic lunch or simple weeknight meal.

Try it over tossed salad with a hard-boiled egg, or in a whole-wheat pita with chopped cucumbers and tomatoes. The possibilities are endless!

Ingredients:

4 (5 oz.) cans tuna packed in water

½ cup chunky bleu cheese dressing

4-5 tsp. hot sauce

¼ cup red onions, diced

4 stalks of celery, chopped

12 whole wheat mini slider buns

Lettuce for garnish

Directions:

In a medium mixing bowl, combine tuna, bleu cheese dressing, hot sauce, red onions and diced celery. Place 2 Tbsp. tuna salad on a slider bun and serve.

Makes 6 servings (2 sliders each).

Nutrition facts per serving: 380 calories, 12 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 11.3 grams protein, 26 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 30 mg cholesterol, 503 mg sodium.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.