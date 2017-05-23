Recipe: Buffalo Tuna Sliders - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipe: Buffalo Tuna Sliders

By Kara Sewell, Morning Anchor
FOX19 -

Looking for a tasty twist on tuna? Made with bleu cheese dressing, this recipe is great for a picnic lunch or simple weeknight meal. 

Try it over tossed salad with a hard-boiled egg, or in a whole-wheat pita with chopped cucumbers and tomatoes.  The possibilities are endless!

Ingredients:

  • 4 (5 oz.) cans tuna packed in water
  • ½ cup chunky bleu cheese dressing
  • 4-5 tsp. hot sauce
  • ¼ cup red onions, diced
  • 4 stalks of celery, chopped
  • 12 whole wheat mini slider buns
  • Lettuce for garnish

Directions:

In a medium mixing bowl, combine tuna, bleu cheese dressing, hot sauce, red onions and diced celery.   Place 2 Tbsp. tuna salad on a slider bun and serve.

Makes 6 servings (2 sliders each). 

Nutrition facts per serving:  380 calories, 12 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 11.3 grams protein, 26 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 30 mg cholesterol, 503 mg sodium.

