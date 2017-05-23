Recipe: Spinach and Artichoke Dip - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipe: Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip from Radisson Hotel executive chef and restaurant director Anthony Roberts. 

Recipe:

  • 2 cups Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup shredder pepper jack cheese
  • 1 (10 ounce) box frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained of excess liquid
  • 1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
  • 2⁄3 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup cream cheese
  • 1⁄3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoons crushed red peppers

Place items into a mixer, using the paddle attachment whip together for 3 minutes, or until desired smoothness.

This recipe is good to be used as a dip with fresh vegetables and pita bread, as a stuffing for vegetables or even a sauce for your favorite pizza.

