Recipe: Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip from Radisson Hotel executive chef and restaurant director Anthony Roberts.

Recipe:

2 cups Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredder pepper jack cheese

1 (10 ounce) box frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained of excess liquid

1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

2⁄3 cup sour cream

1 cup cream cheese

1⁄3 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoons crushed red peppers

Place items into a mixer, using the paddle attachment whip together for 3 minutes, or until desired smoothness.

This recipe is good to be used as a dip with fresh vegetables and pita bread, as a stuffing for vegetables or even a sauce for your favorite pizza.

