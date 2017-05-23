Slots still open for children's summer camp with Cincinnati police

Slots are still available for a children's summer camp with Cincinnati police.

The Cincinnati Police Department is sponsoring the 49th Annual Camp Joy Police/Youth Live-In Camp July 19-23.

The camp, located about 50 minutes northeast of Cincinnati in Clinton County's Clarksville, brings about 100 city youth ages 10-12 together with officers to build trust, friendship, respect and mutual understanding.

Children live in cabins with Cincinnati police officers and camp counselors and participate in traditional camp activities.

They also learn about police work and watch presentations from specialized units such as SWAT and K-9.

The camp also helps Cincinnati police build relationships in the community.

"Sometimes there is this feeling of a barrier between the police and the community and this helps break that down," said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman, in an appearance Tuesday on FOX19 NOW Morning news.

"They are seeing that police officers are people too," he said. "We're husbands, we're fathers, we're fathers, we're aunts and uncles, we're brothers and sisters, we're out there in the community."

Officer Derrick Hill has been participating in the camp the past 11 years.

"It feels good to me when I see these kids back on the streets, I see them going to school in the morning. 'Hey, Officer Hill, Officer Hill, how are you doing? I remember you from Camp Joy," he said.

"They say that to their parents, when they walk into school with their parents and everything also. It just makes me feel good, it's something different than they're seeing us out there making an arrest and doing other things out in the community."

Deadline to register is June 13.

Registration cost is $25 per camper.

Click here to register or pick up a paper application at the front desk at Cincinnati Police District 1, 310 Ezzard Charles Dr., West End.

For more information, go to Camp Joy's website.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.