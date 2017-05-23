Crazy contraband at CVG

While most of the Tri-State sleeps, officials at the DHL facility are hard at work putting a stop to drug running and smuggling.

In a story you’ll only see on FOX19 NOW – our investigative team got exclusive access to the US Customs and Border Protection operations center at the DHL facility at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

You’ll see how DHL agents and Customs officials work hand in hand to keep America safe and you won’t believe what they found.

Check out a preview of the crazy contraband in the slideshow above and watch the special report Wednesday at 10 p.m.