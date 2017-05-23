VIDEO: Joey Votto fires back at hecklers

Reds first baseman Joey Votto isn’t taking the heat on his home turf.

A fan captured video of Votto’s exchange with Indians fans during Cincinnati’s win against Cleveland Monday night.

“I remember when you used to be good,” the fan said.

Quick with the comeback, Votto responded, "I remember when you used to be thin."

He disputes the fans' "facts" before acknowledging the camera phone pointed in his direction.

“You know what the difference is? Right now this guy’s filming this," Votto says. "I’ve got something to lose. You guys don’t have a life so you’ve got nothing to lose at all.”

The Reds beat the Indians 5-1.

