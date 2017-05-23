Two INDOT workers flown to hospital after crash

Two workers with the Indiana Department of Transportation were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday.

It happened on US 50, in front of the Aurora Casket Company, around 12 p.m.

According to Indiana State Police, the preliminary investigation shows an INDOT pickup truck was following a lawn mower, when a semi truck crashed into the pickup truck. The pickup then hit the mower.

Two INDOT workers were flown to the hospital by Air Care.

It is not clear whether they were in the vehicle or on the lawn mower.

An accident reconstructionist has been called to the scene.

Both east and westbound lanes were closed as crews worked to investigate.

