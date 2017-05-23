Registered sex offender accused of harassing UC student

A registered sex offender is back behind bars accused of harassing a University of Cincinnati student.

Robert Apgar, 37, is charged with telecommunications harassment.

He's accused of sending "the victim multiple emails of various nature to her student email account, after he had been told to stop by the victim and UC Police," according to court documents.

Court records show he was told to cease and desist by UC Police on April 20, but the emails continued daily.

Apgar is classified as a sexually oriented offender, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office website.

He was convicted of use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children in Virginia in 2007.

Apgar remained in the Hamilton County Justice Center Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.