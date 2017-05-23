Cincinnati college launches degree in beer brewing

The brewing degree is the first of its kind in the area. (Source: FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)

Beer lovers can now get a degree in brewing science.

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College announced Tuesday the launch of the region's first college degree in brewing -- an Associate of Science Degree in Brewing, part of the Midwest Culinary Institute.

"This new degree is an example of how we're working to make a top priority our ability to respond to the needs of the local industry," said Dr. Monica Posey, president of Cincinnati State.

The two-year program was designed with extensive input brewing industry leaders. It's been in development for around six years, according to school officials.

"We want our students to understand that they are not only learning the arts -- that they are learning science but they are also learning the business," said Chef Alan Neace, associate dean of MCI. "The more that our students understand how food and beverages -- in this case beer -- can amplify one another. The more that they can enhance their customer's experience "

The goal is for graduates to be ready to contribute to their employers success from day one, Neace said.

Cincinnati State started to offer its first brewing courses in during the fall of 2015 and implemented a brewing sales and marketing certificate last year.

Four other schools have brewing degrees in college: one in Ontario Canada and three others in North Carolina.

The program includes a total of 63 credit hours, with 10 of those in brewing science.

"Half the courses are brand new courses within brewing science department. It gives students a chance to spend their summers doing co-op," said Carla Gesell-Streeter, program chair for the Brewing Science program.

Brewers say the new degree will help fill a key skills gap and will accelerate Cincinnati's growing reputation as a national center of excellence in brewing.

"Having a degree program like this is super important to actually put people in the workforce that are coming in not completely green," said Scott Lafalette, the owner, proprietor and yeast farmer of Blank Slate." It really helps us as an industry to be able to take what we're doing and really go to the next level because we have now a growing stock of people who are qualified, ready and hungry to help us do what we're looking to do. Instead of really trying to recruit people from all over the country, which is great but if we can keep that in town and keep it here locally that's just that much better,"

School officials said people have already inquired about obtaining a degree.

