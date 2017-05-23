Cincinnati named one of the best places to find a summer job

Looking for a summer job?

Good news- the Queen City is a good place to find one!

Personal-finance website WalletHub took an in-depth look at this year's best cities for summer jobs.

Cincinnati came in 10th on the list.

Experts analyzed the 150 largest markets in the U.S. across 21 key factors, including availability of summer jobs, median income of part-time workers and rental price for a one-bedroom property.

Best places for summer jobs:

1. Orlando, FL

2. Scottsdale, AZ

3. Fort Lauderdale, FL

4. Salt Lake City, UT

5. San Francisco, CA

6. Portland, OR

7. Atlanta, GA

8. Modesto, CA

9. Nashville, TN

10. Cincinnati, OH

Columbus was ranked 50 of of 150, Cleveland 53, Toledo 87 and Akron 106.

Louisville was named the 21st best place for summer jobs, Lexington was 50.

Indianapolis came in 72nd.

Go here to see the full report.

