Veterans job fair set for Thursday at Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati-based RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting a Veterans Job Fair at Paul Brown Stadium this Thursday, May 25.

The free event, sponsored by Xavier University, is open to veterans, military spouses, guardsmen and reservists.

More than 73 Cincinnati-area employers will be there, looking to fill hundreds of positions.

Go here to see a list of the exhibitors.

The career fair goes from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

