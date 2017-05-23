Movie filmed in Cincinnati booed at Cannes

The movie poster for "The Killing of the Sacred Deer." (Source: IMDB.com)

The cast of “The Killing of the Sacred Deer” on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo courtesy of Film Cincinnati)

A movie filmed in Cincinnati last year was reportedly booed by the audience after making its world premiere Monday at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France.

The psychological thriller-horror film, "The Killing of the Sacred Deer" starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell, didn't sit well with audience members.

"When a film polarizes crowds on the Croisette, it’s not uncommon for festivalgoers to vent their disapproval as the credits roll, and this year, Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest joined an elite group of titles to have elicited the disdain of Cannes attendees," Entertainment Weekly's Joey Nolfi reported.

THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER: Yorgos Lanthimos comes to America & remakes Sophie's Choice as a suburban horror movie. Boos ensue #Cannes2017 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 22, 2017

However, film critics gave it favorable reviews Monday.

The Guardian‘s Peter Bradshaw adds: “Yorgos Lanthimos’s taboo horror The Killing of a Sacred Deer moves with a somnambulist’s certainty along its own distinctive spectrum of weird. It’s an intriguing, disturbing, amusing twist on something which in many ways could be a conventional horror-thriller from the 1970s or 1980s, or even a bunny-boiler nightmare from the 90s. There is a strident orchestral score, nightmarish fish-eye shooting angles, down low and up high, and people walking along corridors in such a way that makes forward movement feel like slo-mo falling.”

In "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," a teenager’s attempts to bring a brilliant surgeon into his dysfunctional family takes an unexpected turn, according to Film Cincinnati. The film is written by Efthymis Filippou and Lanthimos, who also directed 2015's critically acclaimed film "The Lobster."

Kidman's performance has been hailed as one of the film's standout elements.

“Kidman’s highly ambivalent performance is one of her best in ages, initially recapturing the quizzical detachment she showed in Jonathan Glazer’s Birth, but gradually ramping up to an intensity that is all the more frightening for its chilly calm,” Jonathan Romney writes for Screen Daily.

Scenes for the movie were shot at Christ Hospital and Hyde Park.

"One of the greatest movies to come out of Cincinnati because Cincinnati was the star," said Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati. "The locations were unbelievable there was no denying it was filmed right there in greater Cincinnati."

"The Killing of the Sacred Deer" is one of the 19 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm), the highest prize at the festival.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Absolutely phenomenal Kubrickian horror film. Should win the Palme by a wide margin if you ask me #Cannes2017 — Mikko Pihkoluoma (@MikkoPihkoluoma) May 22, 2017

It's the second time in three years a Cincinnati-made film is making its debut at Cannes.

The 2014 Cincinnati-made film "Carol" was also selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

The winner of the Palme d'Or will be announced when the festival commences on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

"The Killing of the Sacred Deer" hits theaters Nov. 3.

