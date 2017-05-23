Police seek to identify woman who stole from Goodwill store

Investigators are working to identify a woman accused of stealing from a non-profit organization.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras at the Goodwill store on Beechmont Ave.

Cincinnati Police said she stole a chair from the back of the store. She is believed to be approximated 5' to 5'4".

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

