Police: Wanted man on the run after stealing weapon

A man is wanted after stealing a firearm from a home and then leading police on a foot chase.

Zachariah Williamson, 29, is accused of taking a weapon from a home on Erin Dr. Tuesday, according to Oxford Police.

He led then led officers from a number of agencies on a foot pursuit.

A K9 was also brought in, but unable to track the Williamson.

As a precaution, Talawanda Middle School was put on lock down.

Officers remained at the school and stationed an officer nearby when classes let out for the day, to help students walk home safely.

Police said Williamson is also wanted by other agencies.

It's not clear whether he was armed during the theft.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.