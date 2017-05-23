Police: Officer hospitalized after contact with illegal drug

An officer is being treated for exposure to an unknown illicit substance Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said the District 1 officer reported feeling lightheaded after contact with the illegal drug.

The officer came in contact with the substance during a routine traffic stop, according to police.

The powerful opioid fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin or inhalation, but police have not confirmed this was the drug the officer was exposed to.

The officer is in good condition at UC Medical Center.

