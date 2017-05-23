Marvin Lewis: NFL’s new celebration rule isn’t a good example for young people

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco kneels in the end zone after his 49-yard touchdown reception against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009, (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis isn’t pleased with the NFL’s relaxed rules on touchdown celebrations.

“I’m not for that at all,” Lewis told ESPN Tuesday. “We had a good standard, and the whole standard has always been, you want to teach people how to play the game the correct way and go about it the correct way, and that’s not a very good example for young people.”

The loosened guidelines allow players to use the football as a prop, celebrate as a group, roll around and get on the ground.

Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday announced the new rule and said it would “allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays.”

The league will continue to penalize celebrations deemed offensive or in bad taste.

"This is a team game, and...I don't understand why we want to give in to individual celebrations," Lewis told ESPN.

Lewis has direct experience with dramatic touchdown celebrations. He coached Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, infamous for his post-touchdown celebrations that included using a pylon to “putt” the football as a golf ball, proposing to a cheerleader and performing a river dance.

