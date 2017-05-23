Trevon Bluiett will return to Xavier for his senior year

Xavier University's Trevon Bluiett has decided to withdraw from the 2017 NBA draft and return for his senior year.

“Trevon is one of the best players in all of college basketball and we're excited to have him back in the role of senior leader,” said head coach Chris Mack. “Tre has been a part of three straight NCAA appearances including trips to the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. He competes every day and continues to improve in every facet of the game. I know our fans are ecstatic.”



Bluiett, a two-time First Team All-BIG EAST Conference selection, was second in the BIG EAST Conference in scoring as a junior, including his 40-point game in the Crosstown Shootout.



Bluiett led Xavier to the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 averaging more than 21 points in Xavier’s four games in the big dance.



Bluiett is on target to become only the fifth 2,000-point scorer in Xavier history. Bluiett, who has moved up to 15th place on XU's all-time scoring list with 1,585 career points, is actually on pace to finish as high as second on XU’s all-time scoring list.

