Child in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while riding bike

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
GROESBECK, OH (FOX19) -

Colerain Township police are on the scene where a child was struck while riding a bike in Groesbeck Tuesday evening.

According to police, the 7-year-old boy was struck on Galbraith near Blanchetta Drive.

He is currently at Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating to see if charges will be filed.

