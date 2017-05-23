Free admission to Kings Island for military members - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Free admission to Kings Island for military members

Posted by Rob Williams, Evening Anchor
FOX19 File Photo FOX19 File Photo
MASON, OH (FOX19) -

Veterans and active members of the military can enjoy free admission to Kings Island this holiday weekend. 

Active military, retired military, national guard and veterans with honorable or medical discharge can use their government ID to get into the amusement park and the water park.            

They can also buy discounted tickets for up to six family members for $32.

The offer is good this Friday through Monday.

  Students banned from graduation after 'dangerous' prank

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:10:44 GMT
    The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.

  Couple drives with passed out man on car trunk for over 10 miles

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:44 AM EDT2017-05-23 11:44:40 GMT
    A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate. 

  NETFLIX: What's coming, going in June

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:15:36 GMT
    Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s. 

