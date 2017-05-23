Hit-and-run totaled Middletown woman's parked car

Shannan Campbell of Middletown was woken up by a loud boom in the middle of the night. It was the sound of a car accident involving a driver who was on the wrong side of the road who smashed into her parked car.

"I heard a big crash, came out the front door and noticed the car was gone, looked across the street and it was totaled," Campbell said.

According to a Middletown Police report the car that caused the accident was believed to be traveling at 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. The vehicle crossed the center line and crushed the front of Campbell's car.

Campbell's car then rolled back into her neighbors car and finally came to a stop across the street.

"I’ve known people to fly around Burbank all the time and, you know, [I’m] concerned for the kids out playing and anybody walking, and the cars trying to get out of their driveway and anybody," she said. "This could happen to anybody."

Campbell said her insurance doesn't cover the accident and now her family is down a vehicle while police look for those responsible.

"This is not right, they didn’t hit just one car, they hit my neighbors car as well," she said.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Middletown Police Department.

