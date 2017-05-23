Full details on Wednesday's stormy weather

Isolated showers are expected during the early morning Wednesday, but the main event won’t arrive until the late morning. This is when scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire up. These will linger through the early evening hours. Then we’ll catch a relative break before more rain arrives early Thursday morning.



While most of the storms that form Wednesday will just produce heavy rain and lightning, a few will be capable of producing damaging wind and small hail. Due to the amount of wind shear in the atmosphere a weak, brief tornado can’t be ruled out either, though the chance is slim. The greatest potential for these strongest storms will be across the eastern half of our viewing area from 4pm-8pm.



Have the umbrella ready to go throughout the afternoon hours and don’t be surprised if severe thunderstorm warnings are issued. To track the progress of the storms, be notified if a warning is issued for your area, and have access to detailed weather updates throughout the day from our meteorologists, download the Fox 19 First Alert Weather app for your smartphones and tablets: http://onelink.to/cxmvwv

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.