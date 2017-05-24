SUV plows into Walnut Hills building - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

SUV plows into Walnut Hills building

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
FOX19 NOW/Frankie Jupiter FOX19 NOW/Frankie Jupiter
WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) -

A sport utility vehicle plowed into a Walnut Hills building after the driver suffered a medical emergency overnight, Cincinnati police said.

It appears the male driver was having a seizure when he lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a building in the 2400 block of Gilbert Avenue just before midnight Tuesday, they said.

He was initially trapped in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

