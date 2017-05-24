1 dead in Covington house fire

Covington fire crews are on scene of a deadly house fire early Wednesday.

One person died in a blaze in the 2700 block of Madison Avenue, the assistant fire chief said.

The victim's name and age was not immediately released.

A firefighter was overexerted and was taken to the hospital, he said.

Flames were spotted shooting out of the side of the house when firefighters responded just after 3:30 a.m.

The fire was reported knocked down shortly after 4 a.m.

FOX19 NOW remains at the scene and will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

Asst fire chief says victim was found on the second floor bedroom-Not yet identified. Cause of fire not yet determined @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Sf4FFQhi4P — Jessica Brown (@Fox19Jessica) May 24, 2017

