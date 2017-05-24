1 dead in Covington house fire - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

1 dead in Covington house fire

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Jessica Brown, Reporter
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Covington fire crews are on scene of a deadly house fire early Wednesday.

One person died in a blaze in the 2700 block of Madison Avenue, the assistant fire chief said.

The victim's name and age was not immediately released.

A firefighter was overexerted and was taken to the hospital, he said.

Flames were spotted shooting out of the side of the house when firefighters responded just after 3:30 a.m.

The fire was reported knocked down shortly after 4 a.m.

