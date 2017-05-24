Crash clears EB I-275 at Ohio 747

Delays linger on eastbound I-275 after a crash cleared at Ohio 747 Wednesday morning. (Photo: ODOT)

Eastbound Interstate 275 is clear again at Ohio 747 after a crash blocked all lanes Wednesday morning.

Delays are lingering in the area.

Springdale police and fire crews responded to the highway for a report of a crash with injuries just after 6 a.m., a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

A woman has lacerations, the dispatcher said.

All lanes were blocked for about 25 minutes, causing bumper-to-bumper traffic delays from Ohio 4.

The left lane reopened by 6:30 a.m.

