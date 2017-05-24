Suspect wanted, female in custody after OTR shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Suspect wanted, female in custody after OTR shooting

By Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Jessica Brown, Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A man was shot in Over-the-Rhine, and a gunman is on the run, Cincinnati police said Wednesday morning. 

Officers responded to reports of a man shot several times at 70 E. McMicken Avenue just after 9 a.m., Lt. Steve Saunders confirmed.

The man's condition was not immediately clear.

Officers briefly chased a man believed to be the suspect as he sped away in a black Dodge truck with a camper top and white ladder, according to Lt. Saunders.

The truck was found on East University Avenue, a few blocks away from the University of Cincinnati.

The shooting suspect was last seen in the area of East Rochell Street.

It was not immediately clear if he remains armed with a weapon.

Meanwhile, a female was taken into custody.

McMicken Avenue is shut down in the area due to shell casings in the road.

Police are at both scenes and continue to gathering evidence.

FOX19 NOW also is at both scenes and will continue to update this story.

