Suspect wanted, female in custody after OTR shooting

A man was shot in Over-the-Rhine, and a gunman is on the run, Cincinnati police said Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a man shot several times at 70 E. McMicken Avenue just after 9 a.m., Lt. Steve Saunders confirmed.

The man's condition was not immediately clear.

Officers briefly chased a man believed to be the suspect as he sped away in a black Dodge truck with a camper top and white ladder, according to Lt. Saunders.

The truck was found on East University Avenue, a few blocks away from the University of Cincinnati.

The shooting suspect was last seen in the area of East Rochell Street.

It was not immediately clear if he remains armed with a weapon.

Meanwhile, a female was taken into custody.

Chopper is and circling Vaughn and E University looking for the shooting suspect @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4CHR2XteLT — Jessica Brown (@Fox19Jessica) May 24, 2017

McMicken Avenue is shut down in the area due to shell casings in the road.

Police are at both scenes and continue to gathering evidence.

