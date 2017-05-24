5 Tips to Create Outdoor Oasis

It’s nearly summer and that has us thinking outdoors. Amy Youngblood Interiors, is owner and lead designer, she’s sharing her Top 5 tips when creating a "Summer Time Oasis”.

Connect your space to the indoors. In other words, locate you space near a room(s) you use a lot for maximum visibility. Examples of such rooms are the kitchen, or a large master suite. Lay your space out correctly. This is really where an interior designer can help. For example, for this one client, the owner has a large outdoor space to work with. Breaking up the space in smaller vignettes such as different seating areas, dining and possibly a bar/table area will make the space more usable and cozy. Outdoor rugs are also a great way to delineate the space. Add a fire source. Whether a fire pit or outdoor fireplace, investing in this architectural element adds a center of interest where people want to convene. Not to mention there are so many types or materials and styles of materials that you can really customize this piece. Don’t forget about lighting. Besides an outdoor lantern or floodlight, a great hurricane candle and holder or wall mounted sconce adds ambience to any gathering or by yourself. Finally, accessorize! Decorative planters and pots, colorful pillows and wall mounted accessories can top off your space perfectly.

For these tips and more, visit her blog at amyyoungblood.com

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.