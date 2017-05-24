Full short term closures on Interstate 71 start Wednesday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

More road work on the Interstate 71 around Martin Luther King requires lane closures and full short term closures in both directions tonight.

Crews will need to shut down I-71 for two nights in both the north and southbound directions, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next morning.

The closures will be between McMillan Street and Martin Luther King Drive and last between 15 and 20 minutes per closure.

Expect delays as the work is scheduled for both Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25.

You might want to consider using I-75 to the Norwood Lateral or vice versa in the overnight hours.

There will also be one lane closed in each direction of both the east and westbound lanes of Martin Luther King Drive between Burnett Avenue and Mentor Street.

Lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning through Friday, May 26.

All work is dependent upon weather.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.