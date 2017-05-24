Full short term closures on Interstate 71 start Wednesday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

More road work on the Interstate 71 around Martin Luther King requires lane closures and full short term closures in both directions tonight.

Crews will need to shut down I-71 for two nights in both the north and southbound directions, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next morning.

The closures will be between McMillan Street and Martin Luther King Drive and last between 15 and 20 minutes per closure.

Expect delays as the work is scheduled for both Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25.

You might want to consider using I-75 to the Norwood Lateral or vice versa in the overnight hours.

There will also be one lane closed in each direction of both the east and westbound lanes of Martin Luther King Drive between Burnett Avenue and Mentor Street.

Lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning through Friday, May 26.

All work is dependent upon weather.

